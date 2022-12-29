Two Galway driving test centres have wait times of 7 months or more

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Two Galway driving test centres have a wait time of 7 months or more.

Westside Centre and Loughrea Centre are in the top 6 in the country with the highest waiting times

The estimated wait in Westside in Galway city is 39 weeks, according to figures obtained by the Irish Times

The other problem centres are Drogheda in Louth, Woodview in Limerick, Navan in Meath and Shannon in Clare

The average in other centre across the country is five months

There are just over 50,000 learner drivers eligible to sit their test

The Road Safety Authority has confirmed that In a bid to ease the backlog, contract driving testers are to be brought into test centres

On a more positive note, Clifden has the shortest waiting list in the country, with 106 drivers waiting