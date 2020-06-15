Two Galway Credit Unions set to merge in major new proposal

Two Galway Credit Unions have announced plans to merge – creating one of the largest credit unions nationwide.

St Anthony’s & Claddagh Credit Union and St Jarlath’s Credit Union are planning to merge with combined assets of almost 500 million euro, 100 staff and almost 100 thousand members.

Members of both credit unions will be given the opportunity to vote on the proposed merger once the due diligence process has been completed.

Meanwhile, the process will also require confirmation by the Central Bank in line with regulatory and legislative requirements.

CEO of St Jarlath’s Credit Union John Doyle says the merger will have far reaching benefits for members.