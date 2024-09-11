Two Galway craftsmen set to represent Ireland on the international stage

Share story:

Two Galway craftsmen are set to represent Ireland on the international stage when they take part in the 2024 World Skills event this week.

Joe Kelly from Kilkerrin and Aillebrack-native Keith Roberts are part of Team Ireland, set to compete in the Joinery and Cabinetmaking categories respectively.

Team Ireland will hope to add to their 63 Gold medals as the 47th WorldSkills Competition opens this evening in Lyon.

Speaking to our reporter Chris Benn, apprentice carpenter Joe Kelly explains how the competition works:

While full-time student Keith Roberts says it’s a tough competition but they’re hoping to make an impact in Lyon: