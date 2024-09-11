Galway Bay FM

11 September 2024

~1 minutes read

Two Galway craftsmen set to represent Ireland on the international stage

Share story:
Two Galway craftsmen set to represent Ireland on the international stage

Two Galway craftsmen are set to represent Ireland on the international stage when they take part in the 2024 World Skills event this week.

Joe Kelly from Kilkerrin and Aillebrack-native Keith Roberts are part of Team Ireland, set to compete in the Joinery and Cabinetmaking categories respectively.

Team Ireland will hope to add to their 63 Gold medals as the 47th WorldSkills Competition opens this evening in Lyon.

Speaking to our reporter Chris Benn, apprentice carpenter Joe Kelly explains how the competition works:

While full-time student Keith Roberts says it’s a tough competition but they’re hoping to make an impact in Lyon:

 

Share story:

Court Services urged to repair 'vital' car-parking area on Dublin Road in Tuam

The Courts Services are being urged to repair an area of car parking it owns on the Dublin Road in Tuam. It’s described as a vital space for the com...

Galway Hospice prepares for open evening for Palliative Care Week

Galway Hospice is hosting an open evening later coinciding with Palliative Care Week. The event includes a video titled ‘A Day in the Life at Galway Hos...

Galway-based researcher wins award for portable chemotherapy 'scalp-cooling' device

A Galway-based researcher has won an award for designing a portable chemotherapy ‘scalp-cooling’ device. Olivia Humphreys designed ‘Athe...

Taoiseach to open new ward block at Portiuncula Hospital Ballinasloe

Taoiseach Simon Harris is to officially open the new 50 bed ward block at Portiuncula Hospital Ballinasloe later this morning The project is providing rep...