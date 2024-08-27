Two Galway businesses claim top honours at Dealership Awards

Two Galway businesses have claimed top honours at the CarsIreland Dealership Awards 2024.

The regional awards for Quarter 2 recognise the marketing efforts of dealerships throughout Connacht.

Sean Fleming Motors claimed the Best Presentation Award for their outstanding product presentation on CarsIreland.ie.

Meanwhile, Fred Kilmartin Ltd received the award for Best Online Marketing for their top-quality adverts, excellent photography and detailed product description.