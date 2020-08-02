Two Galway biotech firms secure several million in European funding

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Two Galway companies have secured significant funding from the European Innovation Council.

NUIG based Glasport Bio has been awarded a grant of 2.5 million euro through the EIC’s Accelerator Green Call, for its technology that removes greenhouse gas emissions from animal manure.

While Mervue based NVP Energy LTD, received a grant for its Ambirobic technology for treating municipal sewage wastewater.

The EIC Accelerator pilot supports high risk, high potential SMEs and innovators to help them develop and bring onto the market new innovative products, services and business models.

Glasport Bio’s key focus is to maximize the efficiency of natural resources, deriving value streams from a variety of materials – often those deemed as waste.

NVP Energy LTD, who specialise in generating energy through biogas created during the treatment of wastewater did not release the figure they have been awarded.

Both companies will now join 62 other EU companies on the funding list – with over 300 million euro in grant aid being shared between them.