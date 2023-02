Works by two Galway authors have been shortlisted for KPMG Children’s Books Ireland Awards.

Hailing from Galway city, Catherine Doyle’s shortlisted book is The Lost Girl King, which is set in Connemara.

While Fearghas Mac Lochlainn, who lives in An Spidéal, has been shortlisted for his Irish language story, An Slipéar Ghloine.

The two local authors will go up against eight other shortlisted works, with the winners bagging their share of €16,000 after the awards in May.