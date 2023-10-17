Galway Bay FM

17 October 2023

~1 minutes read

Two Galway ambassadors urge participation in Irish Book Week

Share story:
Two Galway ambassadors urge participation in Irish Book Week

Two Galway based authors have been chosen as Ambassadors for Irish Book Week, which is now underway

Courtney Smyth is a new writer, musician and publisher and IFTA awarding-winning Tadhg Mac Dhonnagáin who writes for adults and children

The event aims to promote the role of bookshops in Irish culture, with an event taking place in Kennys Bookshop in Galway city at 6 this evening.

The bookshop in Liosban will host an in-conversation with author Mike McCormack on his new book ‘This Plague of Souls’

Meanwhile, Courtney Smyth has been speaking to our reporter Caoimhe Killeen on the ambassador role and how people can get involved in Irish Book Week.

Share story:

Large crowds gather in Eyre Square to support the Eradication of Poverty

Large crowds gathered in Eyre Square earlier this afternoon to mark International Day for the Eradication of Poverty Trócaire volunteers from Galway, Dub...

County planners reject plans for temporary halting site in Oranmore

County planners have rejected plans for a temporary halting site in Oranmore. The plans, led by G. Horan, had sought to build a four-bay site at Prospect,...

Sterling Engineering announce 50 new jobs for Galway with new European HQ

Sterling Engineering has announced 50 new jobs for Galway with the establishment of a new EMEA headquarters in the city. It’s the Chicago-based firm...

Court hears gun involved in "wild west" shooting in Clare recovered in Galway

A court has heard that the gun involved in a shooting at a music festival in Clare was recovered in Galway. An innocent bystander was shot when Tony McIne...