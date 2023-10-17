Two Galway ambassadors urge participation in Irish Book Week

Two Galway based authors have been chosen as Ambassadors for Irish Book Week, which is now underway

Courtney Smyth is a new writer, musician and publisher and IFTA awarding-winning Tadhg Mac Dhonnagáin who writes for adults and children

The event aims to promote the role of bookshops in Irish culture, with an event taking place in Kennys Bookshop in Galway city at 6 this evening.

The bookshop in Liosban will host an in-conversation with author Mike McCormack on his new book ‘This Plague of Souls’

Meanwhile, Courtney Smyth has been speaking to our reporter Caoimhe Killeen on the ambassador role and how people can get involved in Irish Book Week.