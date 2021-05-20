Two further Irish Language plans confirmed for Galway city

print

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Two further Irish Language plans have been announced for Galway city.

During a recent visit to the city, the Gaeltacht Minister Jack Chambers announced that funding has been allocated to rollout the projects in Knocknacarra and Barna.

The new language plans in Barna and Knocknacarra will be supported annually by up to €100,000 in Government funding.

This will enable Gaillimh le Gaelige, who leads the projects, to hire staff and guide the implementation of the plans.

Meanwhile, Galway city has now also been recognised as a Gaeltacht service town under the scheme.