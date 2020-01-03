Two female professorial posts for NUIG as part of Senior Academic Leadership Initiative

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Two female professorial posts have been announced for NUI Galway this year.

The announcement comes from the Higher Education Minister Mary Mitchell O’Connor as part of the Senior Academic Leadership Initiative.

The initiative was founded following the 2018 Gender Equality Taskforce Plan, to empower a culture of gender equality in higher education institutions.

The 2016 Gender Taskforce found that nationally 51 percent of all lecturers were female compared to just 24 percent of professors.

NUIG was found to have one of the lowest allocations of females professors nationwide at 14 percent.

The NUIG appointments are in Engineering and Older Adult Health, and are part a group of 20 approved posts under phase one of the SALI scheme.

Of the 18 higher education institutions that applied for the scheme 12 were successful and the second call for appointments will be announced in quarter two of 2020.

For more on this story, tune in to Galway Bay fm on the hour..