From Galway Bay FM newsroom- Two families have been chosen to live rent free on Inis Meáin for a year, out of over 1,600 applicants.

Rónán Mac An tSaoir from Co. Meath and Valerie Sheehy from Limerick were chosen as winners.

The aim of the initiative by Comhlacht Forbartha Inis Meáin was to increase the number of school-going children on the island.

Sally-Ann Barrett spoke to winners Rónán and Valerie to get their reactions: