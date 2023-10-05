5 October 2023
Two elderly people injured in house fire in Boleybeg in Barna
Two elderly people have been injured in a house fire in Boleybeg in Barna
The man and woman, both in their 70s, have been brought to University Hospital Galway
The woman is understood to be in critical condition
The fire began at approximately 10:40 last night and has caused substantial damage to the bungalow
A fire crew and the gardai are currently at the scene at Boleybeg East
The scene of the fire has been preserved for technical examination