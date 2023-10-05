Two elderly people injured in house fire in Boleybeg in Barna

Two elderly people have been injured in a house fire in Boleybeg in Barna

The man and woman, both in their 70s, have been brought to University Hospital Galway

The woman is understood to be in critical condition

The fire began at approximately 10:40 last night and has caused substantial damage to the bungalow

A fire crew and the gardai are currently at the scene at Boleybeg East

The scene of the fire has been preserved for technical examination