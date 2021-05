print

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Two people have died following a house fire outside Ballinasloe.

The blaze broke out at approximately 2am at a property in the Gurth area of Ballinasloe on the Roscommon-Galway border.

Four fire appliances from Ballinasloe and Athlone stations attended the scene at Rooty Cross.

A man and woman, both in their 50s, died in the incident.

Their bodies have now been removed from the scene.

Garda investigations are ongoing.