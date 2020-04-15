Two COVID 19 test centres stepped down in Galway due to decrease in referrals

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Two COVID 19 test centres have been stepped down in Galway, while two others remain in operation.

Community Healthcare West has wound down test centres in Craughwell and Renmore due to decrease in referrals.

Meanwhile, the waiting time to be offered an appointment for a test in Galway and the West is now under 24 hours.

The test centres in Craughwell and Renmore have been wound down following criteria changes implemented by the Department of Health on March 24th which reduced the overall number of people referred for COVID-19 screening.

Testing facilities remain open when required at the former Galway Airport in Carnmore and at the naval vessel at Galway Port.

The HSE says it continues to prioritise testing of healthcare workers and vulnerable residents in residential settings.

The Saolta group says that thanks to the huge efforts of all staff involved, Community Healthcare West is up-to-date on COVID-19 testing referrals with the waiting time to be offered an appointment for a test now being under 24 hours.