19 December 2023

Two Connemara Fianna Fáil councillors may face party sanctions over comments on refugee accommodation plans

Two Connemara Fianna Fáil councillors may face party sanctions over their comments on asylum seeker accommodation plans for Rosscahill

Councillors Noel Thomas and Séamus Walsh opposed the plans to house 70 asylum seekers at Ross Lake House and took part in a protest with locals at the entrance to the former hotel

A fire broke out at the premises on Saturday night, and Gardaí have launched a criminal investigation.

At yesterday’s meeting of Galway County Council, councillors unanimously affirmed their support for the rights of asylum seekers in Ireland.

Cllr Thomas was in the chamber at the time, but Cllr Walsh was not

The comments made by the two councillors have now been referred to Fianna Fáil’s Rules and Procedures Committee

