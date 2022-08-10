Two Connemara beaches listed in top 15 wild swimming spots in UK and Ireland

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Two of Connemara’s beaches are listed in the top 15 wild swimming spots across the UK and Ireland.

Trá an Dóilín in Carraroe came in at number six, while Dog’s Bay in Roundstone was named the 13th best out of the 800 waterways considered.

Six Irish beaches made the list, with Achill Island’s Keem Beach taking the crown.

To rank the beaches, reusable bottle company, Ocean Bottle, scraped water samples, cross-referenced their Google rating and number of reviews.

In a separate list of ‘hidden gems’, Aillebrack/Silverhill Beach was awarded the top spot.

While Gurteen Beach in Ervallagh and Trá na Reilige in An Cheathrú Rua also made the top 20 hidden gems list.