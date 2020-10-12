Galway Bay fm newsroom:

There are two confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Galway hospitals today.

One patient is being treated at UHG, while the other patient is attending Portiuncula Hospital Ballinasloe.

There are 10 suspected cases of the virus across both hospitals – with five at UHG and six at Portiuncula Hospital.

It comes as an additional 130 coronavirus cases were recorded in Galway over the weekend – the highest weekend total since the start of the pandemic.

According to the latest figures, there are 216 confirmed COVID-19 patients in Irish acute hospitals this morning, while a further 124 patients are attending hospitals nationwide for suspected cases of the virus.

Meanwhile, 30 patients are receiving care in ICUs across the country – with 19 of these patients being treated on ventilators.