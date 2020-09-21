Two confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Galway Hospitals today as cases rise in county

Galway bay fm newsroom:

There are two confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Galway hospitals today as cases in the county continue to rise.

The patients are being treated at UHG – where another five patients are undergoing general treatment for suspected cases of the virus.

One patient is awaiting a coronavirus test result at Portiuncula Hospital Ballinasloe.

It comes as 26 new cases of COVID-19 were recorded in Galway over the weekend, bringing the county’s total to 595.

According to the latest HSE figures, 45 new cases were recorded in Galway between Sunday and Saturday of last week, which is a 60 percent increase on the previous seven-day period.

63 percent of these new cases related to “younger people”, while Galway’s incident rate now stands at 28.3 per 100 thousand.

That’s according to Director of Public Health in the West Breda Smyth, who told Galway Talks that keeping the incident rate low is essential for reducing the chance of further restrictions here.

