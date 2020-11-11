Two confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Galway hospitals today

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Two confirmed cases of coronavirus are being treated at Galway hospitals today.

The two patients are receiving care at UHG, while Portiuncula Hospital in Ballinasloe has no confirmed cases today.

There are are further two suspected cases at UHG and a further two suspected cases at Portiuncula Hospital.

282 people with Covid-19 are being treated in Irish hospitals this morning.

The figure is up on yesterday’s total – however it is a 10 percent fall on last Wednesday.

HSE statistics show there were 40 patients with the virus receiving care in ICU settings last night.