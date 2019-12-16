Two community engagement hubs to be rolled out in new year as part of new Garda divisional model for Galway

Galway Bay fm newsroom:

Two community engagement hubs are to be set up in the city and county in the new year as part of the new divisional policing model for Galway.

Chief Superintendent Tom Curely told a meeting of the City Joint Policing Committee that one hub will be set up in the city, with another in the east of the county in either Ballinasloe or Loughrea.

This raised concerns from some members who asked if such hubs will create a big gap in Connemara and place a strain on city resources.

Under the new model there will be 21 inspectors in the city and county as well as nine permanent community guards.

Chief Superintendent Curley told the meeting the new model now has over 90% of the resources needed and that he is confident any deficit will be filled going forward.

When queried on the lack of new recruits for Galway, the Garda Chief stated that while Galway Garda Division did not get any new Garda graduates from the recent tranche, he is confident the region will be considered for the next tranche from Templemore.

He told our reporter Antoinette Giblin says the new model has a heavy emphasis on community policing.