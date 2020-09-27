Two city secondary schools named in top 20 nationwide

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Two city secondary schools have been ranked in the top 20 schools in the country.

The new Sunday Times Best Schools Guide has Salerno Secondary School in Salthill ranked in 11th position, while Colaiste na Coiribe in Knocknacarra is ranked at 20th nationwide.

Colaiste Íosagáin in Booterstown, south Dublin has been named the top secondary school in the country.

Meanwhile, 13 Galway schools are featured in the list of the top 20 schools in Connacht.

The top 5 are Salerno Secondary School, Salthill; Colaiste na Coiribe, Knocknacarra; Colaiste Iognaid, Sea Road; Presentation College, Athenry; and Seamount College, Kinvara.

Over the past eight years, the title of best school in Connacht has either gone to Colaiste na Coiribe in Knocknacarra or Salerno Secondary School in Salthill – each holding the title for four years.

