Galway Bay fm newsroom – The fifth count for the Midlands North West constituency in the European elections has just been completed at the count centre in Castlebar.

Independent candidate, Olive O Connor from Mayo and Dundalk-based Independent Dilip Mahapatra have been excluded and their votes will now be distributed to the remaining candidates.

There are 3 seats in the 4 seat constituency left to fill, with Fine Gael’s Mairéad McGuinness securing the first seat yesterday.