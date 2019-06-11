Two call outs in 6 hours for Aran Islands RNLI

Galway Bay fm news – Volunteers from Aran Islands RNLI have rescued a lone sailor after his yacht run aground in Kilronan Harbour.

The crew was requested to launch just before 5 this morning by the Irish Coast Guard as the 38 foot yacht had run aground after it’s mooring line broke.

The lifeboat under Coxswain John O’Donnell launched the lifeboat’s small inflatable daughter boat which is used in rescues to access areas near rocks and shallow waters.

The three crew members onboard this y-boat made their way to the stranded yacht where two crew members then boarded the yacht.

They first assessed that the sailor was safe and well before assisting him with the incoming tide to free his yacht from her grounding.

This was the second call out in 6 hours as the crews carried out a medical evacuation from Inishmore at 11 last night.

Lena O’Connell, spokesperson for the Aran Islands RNLI Lifeboat says while the volunteers are always prepared for the pager to go off at any time, it’s unusual to get back to back call outs in quick succession during the night.

