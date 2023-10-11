Two Ballinasloe secondary schools to amalgamate by September 2025

Galway Bay FM newsroom-The principals of the two schools in Ballinasloe to amalgamate are looking forward to the blending of cultures.

Ardscoil Mhuire, and St Joseph’s Garbally College are to be joined by September 2025, under a new name yet to be decided.

The Department of Education will assess both school buildings to decide if they will be used, or if a new one will be constructed.

Our reporter Leah Hogarty spoke to the principals of both schools this morning to gain an insight into how it will all move forward: