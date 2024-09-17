Galway Bay FM

17 September 2024

Two Ballinasloe farms among finalists for Quality Milk Awards

Two farms in Ballinasloe are among eleven finalists for the 2024 NDC and Kerrygold Quality Milk Awards.

The Arrabawn Larkin Farm and the Aurivo Co-op Killeen Farm – both in Ballinasloe have made the shortlist.

Each finalist participates in a judging process that exams criteria including milk quality, animal care, farm infrastructure and hygiene, soil and grassland management and technical performance.

This year’s awards programme is also putting a spotlight on areas such as reduction of carbon footprint, biodiversity, and energy and water conservation.

The overall winner will be announced at a special ceremony on Tuesday, October 1st at Lyrath Estate Hotel in Co. Kilkenny.

