9 October 2023

Two ATU students from Galway win awards at Worldskills National Final

Galway Bay FM newsroom-ATU has won six awards at this year’s Worldskills National Final in Dublin-including two ATU Galway apprentices.

Keith Roberts from Ballyconneely won the Cabinetmaking category for ATU Connemara, while Joe Kelly from Ballinasloe won the Joinery category for ATU Sligo.

Keith Roberts from Ballyconneely with Chief Examiner Declan Barrett and MD Redwood Design John Kinahan

 

 

Worldskills is a partnership between government and various sectors that aims to promote apprenticeships and various college courses.

Joe Kelly from Ballinasloe(l) with lecturer John Joe O’Reilly

 

 

It also aims to highlight the ongoing skills shortage in Ireland and inform students of alternative career paths.

 

 

 

 

 

