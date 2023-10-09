Two ATU students from Galway win awards at Worldskills National Final

Galway Bay FM newsroom-ATU has won six awards at this year’s Worldskills National Final in Dublin-including two ATU Galway apprentices.

Keith Roberts from Ballyconneely won the Cabinetmaking category for ATU Connemara, while Joe Kelly from Ballinasloe won the Joinery category for ATU Sligo.

Worldskills is a partnership between government and various sectors that aims to promote apprenticeships and various college courses.

It also aims to highlight the ongoing skills shortage in Ireland and inform students of alternative career paths.