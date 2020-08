Galway Bay fm newsroom – Gardaí investigating a series of robberies at retail premises around the country, including Galway, have arrested two men in their 20s and 30s.

Both are being held at Blackrock Garda Station after being arrested at a property in Kildare yesterday.

Gardaí believe that an organised crime gang are behind the thefts, which took place in Galway, Dublin, Wicklow, Meath and Kilkenny over the past two months.