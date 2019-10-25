Two arrested over €200 thousand drugs haul in Ballinasloe

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Two men have been arrested after €200 thousand euro worth of drugs were discovered in Ballinasloe.

Units from the Galway Divisional Drug Unit made the find late last evening, with assistance from the Armed Support Unit.

Gardai are describing the operation in Ballinsloe as being part of ongoing investigations targeting organised crime groups operating in the West.

Late last evening, members of the Galway Divisional Drug Unit conducted searches of a wooded area near the town, with assistance from the Armed Support Unit.

They discovered €200 thousand worth of cannabis and cocaine, which was stored in several containers buried in the ground.

Two men were arrested in connection with the investigation and detained at Mill Street Garda Station.