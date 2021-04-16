Two arrested following taxi hijacking incident in Loughrea

print

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Gardaí have arrested two men following the hijacking of a taxi in Loughrea

Shortly before midnight last night Gardaí received a report that two men who got a taxi in Loughrea had attacked the driver and stolen his car

The driver was ejected from the car on the M18 motorway, and is understood to be shocked but not seriously injured

Gardaí were alerted and observed the car in Claregalway.

Gardai say a managed containment operation was put in place with assistance from the regional support unit.

The car was brought to a stop at Bothar na dTreabh in the city after being pursued by Gardai, and two men fled on foot.

The two men, one in his mid-20s and the other in his early-30s, were subsequently arrested.

They are currently being detained in Murrough at the Regional Garda Headquarters under the provisions of Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act.

They can be held for up to 24 hours