Two arrested following firearms incident in Knocknacarra.

Galway Gardaí have arrested two males as they continue their investigations into an incident where a firearm was discharged in Galway yesterday evening.

The incident occurred in Knocknacarra at approximately 7.40pm.

Damage was caused to the property and no persons were injured.

It’s understood those involved fled from the scene in a dark coloured saloon car.

Investigating Gardaí later arrested two males, aged in their late 20s and early 30s, in connection with the incident.

They are currently being held at a Garda Station in the Western Region.

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses to come forward, especially those with camera footage (including dash-cam) from the Knocknacarra area at the time of this incident to make it available to them.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Salthill Garda Station on 091-514720, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.