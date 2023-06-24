Two arrested and over €24,000 worth of drugs seized in search in County Galway

Suspected cannabis, cocaine and ecstasy worth over €24,000 were seized and two males arrested following searches in Co Galway last night.

Gardaí from the Galway Divisional Drug Unit searched a residence in the Oranmore area as part of operation Tara where suspected cocaine worth €5,400 and suspected cannabis worth €1,000 were located and seized.

During the course of a follow-up search at a business premises in Galway city, Gardaí seized suspected cannabis worth €17,000 along with approximately €1,000 of suspected ecstasy tablets.

A man in his late teens and a man in his 40s were arrested as part of the investigation and detained at a Garda station in Galway under the provisions of Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984.

Both men have since been released without charge and a file is being prepared for the office of the Director of Public Prosecutions.