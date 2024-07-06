Galway Bay FM

6 July 2024

~1 minutes read

Two arrested and charged following recovery of stolen trailers on Clare/Galway border

Share story:
Two arrested and charged following recovery of stolen trailers on Clare/Galway border

Two men have been arrested and charged as part of an ongoing investigation into the theft of trailers and equipment from farms and construction sites.

Gardaí from the Loughrea Crime Unit conducted an operation in the North Clare and Galway border area on Thursday evening and during that operation intercepted a vehicle recovering two stolen trailers and a variety of items including tools, drills, chop saws, impact drivers, nail guns, and a generator.

The men, aged in their 40’s and 20’s, were detained at a Garda station in the North Western Region and were subsequently charged and brought before a special sitting of Galway District Court yesterday evening.

Gardai say that Investigations are ongoing.

Share story:

Galway dominates podium at national business awards

Three Galway companies have been placed in the top 10 at this year’s IDEATE Ireland Business competition. All 10 finalists took part in a 10-week me...

Local TD describes energy poverty as 'urgent concern' affecting one third of Irish households

Roscommon/Galway TD Denis Naughten says energy poverty is an urgent concern in Ireland that is negatively impacting on people’s health. The Independ...

Galway Garden Festival to get underway at Claregalway Castle

This year’s Galway Garden Festival is getting underway at Claregalway Castle this weekend. The annual event is a gathering of Ireland’s plant trad...

Minister praises local distillery for environmental sustainability and innovation

Minister of State for Land Use and Biodiversity, Pippa Hackett, has praised Ahascragh Distillery for its environmental sustainability and innovation in th...