Two arrested after half million euro of drugs seized in Galway and Monaghan

Share story:

Two people have been arrested after more than half a million euro worth of drugs were sized in Galway and Monaghan.

Detective Gardaí in both areas conducted a major operation targetting and organised crime gang.

The gang’s suspected of involvement in the importation and sale of controlled drugs in the West and North East of the country.

Yesterday, a total of six locations were searched in Galway and Monaghan.

Over €550 thousand worth of suspected cannabis and cocaine were seized – as well as €65 thousand in cash.

Four cars and a rolex watch were also confiscated.

Two men, aged in their 40s and 50s, were arrested as part of the investigation and are detained at an unspecified Garda station.