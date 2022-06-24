Two Aran Islands to get funding for community infrastructure projects

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Two of the Aran Islands are included in a national allocation of funding for offshore islands

Minister Heather Humphreys has announced 400 thousand euro for 11 projects under the new ‘Our Islands’

This programme aims to support community infrastructure projects

Coiste Chomhlacht Forbartha Inis Meáin is getting 115 thousand euro for the purchase of a plug-in hybrid minibus, PV panels, and a plug-in charging point

Comhar Caomhán Teo Inis Oírr has been allocated 57 thousand euro for the enhancement of the existing public toilets facilities and associated litter and recycling infrastructure