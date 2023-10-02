Galway Bay FM

2 October 2023

Two appear again before courts via videolink from Castlerea over incident at Galway Shopping Centre

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Two men have appeared briefly before Galway District Court today via videolink, in relation to public disorder at Galway Shopping Centre.

Both men were refused bail last month and remanded to Castlerea prison.

19 year old Martin McDonagh of 65 Sceilig Ard, Headford Road, is accused of engaging in intentional or reckless conduct, creating a substantial risk of death or serious harm.

Last month, the court heard that two people were struck by a black Ford Focus at Galway Shopping Centre on the evening of Sunday, September 10th.

One woman suffered a broken shoulder, blood clotting and leg injuries, as a result of the alleged offence.

Meanwhile, 24 year old John McDonagh, with an address at Bay 5, Tuam Halting Site, is facing charges of violent disorder and producing a weapon capable of inflicting serious injury.

Both appeared before Galway District Court this morning via videolink from Castlerea, but the court heard it’ll be another two weeks before DPP direction is available.

They were remanded in custody to appear again on Monday, October 16th.

Galway District Court also heard that High Court bail is being sought for both men, with their applications to be heard this Thursday.

 

