Tusla accepts finds of report into foster home abuse case in Dunmore

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Tusla says it accepts the findings of a National Review Panel into a foster home abuse case in Dunmore.

It relates to the abuse of three girls – who were all under ten years of age – at the home between 2003 and 2007.

The report – which has not yet been published – identifies ‘systemic flaws’ by HSE and Tusla management in their handling of the case.

Last year, some of the women waived their right to anonymity in order to name their abuser as 29 year old Keith Burke of Addergoolemore – who was sentenced to seven and a half years in prison.

Tusla now says a number of important steps are being taken prior to the publication of the report, including engagements with those affected, to ensure their wellbeing and to limit any adverse effects this situation may have on them.

The Child and Family Agency says the report reflects a certain point in time, prior to the establishment of Tusla, which has resulted in an improvement in standards, staffing and services.