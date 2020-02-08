Turnout remains consistent at polling stations across Galway

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Voter turnout at polling stations across Galway remains consistent this lunchtime as the public decides the recepients of 11 Dáil seats across 3 constituencies.

15 candidates are set to battle it out for 1 of 5 seats in Galway West, 12 candidates will contest 3 seats in Galway East while 11 candidates will fight for 1 of 3 seats in Roscommon-Galway.

Turnout so far has been fairly consistent, with most polling stations recording a turnout of between 17 and 20 percent a short time ago.

The highest turnout so far this lunchtime was recorded in Salthill at 24 percent, while the lowest was in Castlegar at 15 percent.

Counting for the three Galway constituencies begins at 9 tomorrow, Sunday morning.

Galway Bay fm news will be covering the counts from the three Galway centres from 10am – Galway Lawn Tennis Club in Salthill for Galway West, Presentation College Headford gym for Galway East and the Hyde Centre in Roscommon for Roscommon/Galway.

The turnout so far for Galway is broadly in line with the national average of the high teens or early 20s.

The Dublin constituencies are ranging between a low of 12% in one Dublin Central station to highs of 22 per cent in Dublin Bay North.

In Mayo the turnout approaching lunchtime was averaging 14 per cent with Ballina boys National School the highest at 17 per cent.

Wicklow turnout has been high with 15-20 per cent reported in Tinahealy and 19-20 per cent in east Wicklow.

Meanwhile, Bray/Greystones was nearly 25% by lunchtime – while Greystones was at 34%.

At noon in Tipperary turnout was up on the last election with Clonmel a busy 23 per cent and the rest of the county averaging around 17 per cent.

At 12.30 across Cavan Monaghan turnout also high ranging between almost 24 per cent in Virgina National School to 17.5 per cent in Castleblaney.

A lot of returning officers reporting slightly higher than usual morning turnout with people perhaps voting early ahead of Storm Ciara.