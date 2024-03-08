Galway Bay FM

8 March 2024

Turnout between 7 and 10% so far in Galway on referendum vote

Latest figures show a turnout of between 7 and 10% in Galway on the referendum vote

Referendum voting got underway at 345 polling stations in Galway East and Galway West at 7 this morning.

As of noon, the areas that showed the largest turnout were St Enda’s West in Knocknacarra and Kinvara where a turnout of 10% have already cast their vote.

In Renmore, Bushypark and Athenry the current turnout is 9%.

Polling stations remain open until 10 tonight except for Inishbofin where stations will close an hour earlier at 9pm.

The Galway outcomes will be announced along with the rest of the constituencies at the national count centre in Dublin tomorrow evening.

