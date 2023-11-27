Galway Bay FM

27 November 2023

~1 minutes read

Tuam’s N17 Plaza named Food To Go Retailer of the Year

Share story:
Tuam’s N17 Plaza named Food To Go Retailer of the Year

Tuam’s N17 Plaza has been awarded the Food To Go Retailer of the Year Award at this year’s C-Store Awards.

The awards focus on recognising the retail industry’s top retailers and brands.

The service station received the award for achieving expectional standards in Ireland’s convenience store sector.

The prize was presented to N17 Site Manager Harry Cronin and Retail Manager Alan Bradburn at the awards ceremony in Dun Laoghaire yesterday evening.

Share story:

Portiuncula Hospital’s Echocardiography Department receives European Accreditation

Portiuncula Hospital has received European accreditation for its Echocardiography Department. The merit has been given by the European Society of Cardiolo...

Galway TD Sean Canney critical of 'knee-jerk reaction' calls for resignation after Dublin riots

Galway East TD Sean Canney is expressing his concern over what he considers are ‘knee-jerk reaction’ calls for resignation after riots in Dubl...

Two Door Cinema Club and Madness join Galway Airport summer gigs

Two more acts have been confirmed for Galway Summer Sessions at Galway Airport next year. The site has been at the top of the local agenda in recent weeks...

Teagasc Walsh scholar based in Athenry wins animal innovation award

A participant of the Teagasc Scholar Walsh programme has won an award for her studies on animal innovation. Lisa McGrane who is based at Teagasc Athenry w...