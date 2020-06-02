Tuam’s Mall Theatre set for revamp

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Tuam’s Mall Theatre is set for a revamp.

The Mall Theatre and Cinema Company Ltd has secured permission to replace the existing galvanized roof structure over the theatre stage, with a lower roof structure, in keeping with the remaining roof over the adjoining part of the building.

County planners have attached five conditions including a stipulation on the hours of building works.

Minister for the Diaspora and Galway East TD Ciaran Cannon says the work is a positive development for regional theatre at a tough time for the creative sector.