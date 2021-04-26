Tuam walk in COVID-19 test centre opens

print

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The HSE is encouraging the public in the Tuam area to avail of a temporary COVID-19 test centre in the town.

The walk in centre opened at 11am and is located at the Irish Wheelchair Centre at the Glebe.

It will offer free tests from 11am to 7pm until Wednesday evening.

The base has been established like many others nationwide, in response to the current level of infection in the electoral area in a bid to identify asymptomatic cases which may pose a risk of further transmission.

A similar walk in test base set up in Ballinasloe earlier this month carried out over 800 tests.

Breda Crehan Roche is Chief Officer with Community Healthcare West – she has stressed that anyone with symptoms should not attend the walk in service but should call their GP for referral.