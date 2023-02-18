Tuam to host regional stakeholder consultation on social enterprise this Thursday

A regional stakeholder consultation on Social Enterprise is to take place in Tuam on Thursday next.

The consultation will be hosted by Irish Rural Link and will take place in the Ard Ri Hotel from 9.30am to 1pm.

The Tuam consultation is the first of six that have been arranged across Ireland and will cater to the western counties of Galway, Mayo and Roscommon and will be attended by officials from the Department of Rural and Community Development.

CEO of Irish Rural Link Seamus Boland spoke to Galway Bay FM News this morning. He started by explaining the importance of this consultation.