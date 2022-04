Galway Bay fm newsroom – A clinic will be held in Tuam tomorrow (Tues) on the basic payment farm scheme application process.

The Department of Agriculture will host the evening in the Ard Ri Hotel Tuam from 9.30am to 3pm tomorrow.

It comes as a support to farmers who are due to submit applications before May 16th.

Tuam area councillor Andrew Reddington has urged all farmers to attend if they have any queries: