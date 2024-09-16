Galway Bay FM

16 September 2024

Tuam students help develop video game designed to spot signs of grooming

Students from Archbishop McHale College in Tuam have today entered the final stages of testing a video game designed to help children spot signs of online grooming.

The Galway students have already provided vital feedback during the first round of testing in May, leading to the current version of the game.

Part of the GroSafe programme, the project is spearheaded by Dr Christina Thorpe of TUD in collaboration with Trinity College and the ISPCC.

Speaking about the game, Dr Thorpe says the aim was to create a safe environment to discuss the difficult topic.

Our reporter Chris Benn went to Archbishop McHale College to ask the students what they thought of the game.

