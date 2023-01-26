Tuam student wins award for outstanding business and accounting Leaving Cert results

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The inaugural N17 Plaza Business Award has been presented to University of Galway student, Eimhin Mulligan.

The award, exclusive to St Jarlath’s College in Tuam, is aimed at encouraging students to pursue careers related to business.

Eimhin, who did the Leaving Cert last year, excelled in both business and accounting exams

He’s now studying for a Commerce Degree at University of Galway.

Supermac’s MD, Pat McDonagh, presented the cash prize and a plaque at a function at the secondary school campus in Tuam