Tuam stadium secures almost 90 thousand euro for ongoing upgrade works

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Tuam Stadium is to receive almost 90 thousand euro for ongoing works in upgrading the facilities.

The funds have been awarded as part of the final set of allocations under the 2018 round of the Sports Capital Programme.

The grants total over €2.5 million with 15 regional sports projects benefiting nationwide.

To be considered of regional importance the project must serve a large population or provide facilities that will assist athletes to train or compete at the highest level.

Galway East TD and Minister for Rural Affairs Seán Canney says the grants are vital in order to provide the best facilities possible to host intercounty matches.

