Tuam social housing plan to come before local councillors for approval

Galway Bay fm newsroom:

A plan to build 51 social homes at Tír an Bhuí, Tuam will come before local councillors on Monday.

The Part 8 application will come before Tuam Municipal District for approval when the group of seven councillors gather for their December meeting.

The plan involves 23 single storey two-bed dwellings, 16 two storey two-bed dwellings, and,12 two storey three-bed dwellings.

It also involves the realignment and upgrade of the existing Tir Boy estate access road and junctions, recreational areas, roads and footpaths.

Two submissions were received as part of the public consultation process.

The project is valued in excess of €10m.

Galway County Council officials say it aims to support ongoing efforts to continue the regeneration and significant enhancements in the area with recently completed developments at Cúil Ghréine and Gort an Chláir.