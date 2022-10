Galway bay fm newsroom – A social entrepreneur from Tuam has created a new system for recycling and repairing hospital waste.

Darragh Joyce set up HERA, which uses social enterprises to gather and recycle discarded hospital equipment.

The Social Enterpreneurs Ireland Ideas Academy graduate realised there was no suitable system in place within the HSE to upcycle equipment.

Darragh told us more about HERA and spoke of his plans for the future: