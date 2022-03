Galway Bay FM Newsroom- A Tuam secondary student has won the credit Union Art Competition in the 14-17 category.

This year’s theme was ‘imagine’, encouraging participants to explore their thoughts on paper.

The winning artwork by Marta Wisniewska from St. Jarlath’s College in Tuam depicts a woman reading a book in a bath and the sea creatures coming to life from it.

Marty Whelan hosted the event virtually on Facebook and YouTube.