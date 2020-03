Galway Bay fm newsroom:

The Tuam Road between Claregalway and Castlegar has reopened following a serious collision last night.

The crash happened near McHughs Pub shortly before 11pm.

The road was closed overnight as Garda Forensic Collision Investigators conducted an examination of the scene.

The Tuam Road has now reopened between Two Mile Ditch and Claregalway.

However, traffic remains extremely heavy on all routes east of the city and on the N84 Headford Road.