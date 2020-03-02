Tuam Road closed between Claregalway and Castlegar following serious accident

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The Tuam Road is closed this morning between Claregalway and Castlegar following a serious accident last night.

Last night’s accident happened near McHughs Pub before 11pm; Garda Forensic Collision Investigators remain active at the scene and along the Tuam Road this morning.

It’s not yet known the extent of any injuries sustained.

The road is currently closed between Two Mile Ditch and Claregalway and diversions are in place.

Motorists are being advised to expect heavy delays on the diversion route.

AA Roadwatch is warning of delays from Loughgeorge continuing onto the Oranmore Road at Claregalway, and through to Carnmore Cross.

It says from there, traffic is heavy all the way along the Monivea Road to Briarhill.